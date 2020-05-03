Further drop in patients being treated for Covid-19 in ICUs

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There’s been a further fall in the number of people being treated with Covid 19 in intensive care units.

The latest figure is 98 – only the second time it’s been less than 100 in the last month.

The death toll in the Republic now stands at 1,286 and there are more than 21,000 confirmed cases.

Dr Mary Favier, President of the Irish College of GPs, says the fall in ICU numbers is welcome.

She says under normal circumstances, patients would typically only spend a couple of days in ICU – but with Covid-19, it can be several weeks or beyond.

Dr. Favier says with that in mind, the recent decrease in ICU numbers shows that infection rates from four to six weeks ago are dropping.

