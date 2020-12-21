Further drop in Galway workers claiming pandemic unemployment payment

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There’s been a further drop in the number of workers across Galway claiming the pandemic unemployment payment.

Almost 14,900 workers across the county will claim the payment tomorrow – a considerable drop on the more than 16,600 recorded this time last week.

It’s also less than half the figure of 32, 300 Galway workers who were in receipt of the PUP at the peak of the pandemic in May.

Nationally, almost 278 thousand workers will receive the Pandemic Unemployment Payment this week – that’s down 28,500 on last week.

The sector with the highest number of people in receipt of the Pandemic Unemployment Payment is Accommodation and Food Service Activities, followed by Wholesale and Retail Trade, and Administrative and support service activities.