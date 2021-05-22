Further disruptions expected to rail travel between Galway and Dublin this weekend

print

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Engineering works between Galway and Dublin will cause further disruption to rail travellers today and tomorrow.

Improvement works on the line between Hazelhatch and Newbridge means that some services will be delayed, cancelled or will operate as Bus transfers.

The full list is as follows…

Saturday 22nd May

17.10 Heuston/Athlone is cancelled

17.30 Heuston/Galway will be bus transfers from Heuston to Tullamore and Athlone, second bus transfer from Heuston to Clara and Athlone, third bus transfer from Portarlington to Tullamore and Athlone, train at 19.45hrs from Athlone to Galway

18.30 Heuston/Galway is cancelled

19.35 Heuston/Galway will be bus transfers direct from Heuston to Athlone, second bus transfer from Heuston to Tullamore and Athlone, third bus transfer from Portarlington to Tullamore and Athlone, train at 21.35hrs from Athlone to Galway

15.05 Galway/Heuston will operate to Athlone only, bus transfers direct from Athlone to Heuston, second bus transfer from Athlone to Clara, Tullamore, Portarlington, Kildare, Newbridge and Heuston

17.20 Galway/Heuston will operate to Athlone only, bus transfers direct from Athlone to Heuston, second bus transfer from Athlone to Tullamore, Portarlington, Kildare, Newbridge and Heuston

19.20 Galway/Heuston will operate to Athlone only, bus transfers direct from Athlone to Heuston, second bus transfer from Athlone to Clara, Tullamore, Portarlington, Monasterevin, Kildare, Newbridge, Sallins and Heuston

18.15 Heuston/Westport will be bus transfers direct from Heuston to Athlone, second bus transfer from Heuston to Tullamore and Athlone, train at 20.15hrs from Athlone to Westport

18.20 Westport/Heuston, will operate to Athlone only, bus transfers direct from Athlone to Heuston, second bus transfer from Athlone to Clara, Tullamore, Portarlington and Heuston

20.32 Ballina/Manulla Jctn. is deferred to 21.05hrs

21.05 Manulla Jctn./Ballina is deferred to 21.45hrs

Sunday 23rd May

08.00 Heuston/Galway will be bus transfers from Heuston to Kildare, train at 09.00hrs from Kildare to Galway

09.40 Athlone/Westport is deferred to 10.06hrs and will operate in an altered path

10.35 Ballina/Manulla Jctn. is deferred to 10.55hrs

11.07 Manulla Jctn./Ballina is deferred to 11.32hrs

07.50 Westport/Heuston will operate in an altered path

11.40 Heuston/Galway will not serve Clara and will operate in an altered path

11.00 Galway/Heuston is deferred to 11.35hrs and will operate in an altered path