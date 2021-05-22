Further disruptions expected to rail travel between Galway and Dublin this weekend

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Engineering works between Galway and Dublin will cause further disruption to rail travellers today and tomorrow.
Improvement works on the line between Hazelhatch and Newbridge means that some services will be delayed, cancelled or will operate as Bus transfers.
The full list is as follows…
Saturday 22nd May
17.10 Heuston/Athlone is cancelled
17.30 Heuston/Galway will be bus transfers from Heuston to Tullamore and Athlone, second bus transfer from Heuston to Clara and Athlone, third bus transfer from Portarlington to Tullamore and Athlone, train at 19.45hrs from Athlone to Galway
18.30 Heuston/Galway is cancelled
19.35 Heuston/Galway will be bus transfers direct from Heuston to Athlone, second bus transfer from Heuston to Tullamore and Athlone, third bus transfer from Portarlington to Tullamore and Athlone, train at 21.35hrs from Athlone to Galway
15.05 Galway/Heuston will operate to Athlone only, bus transfers direct from Athlone to Heuston, second bus transfer from Athlone to Clara, Tullamore, Portarlington, Kildare, Newbridge and Heuston
17.20 Galway/Heuston will operate to Athlone only, bus transfers direct from Athlone to Heuston, second bus transfer from Athlone to Tullamore, Portarlington, Kildare, Newbridge and Heuston
19.20 Galway/Heuston will operate to Athlone only, bus transfers direct from Athlone to Heuston, second bus transfer from Athlone to Clara, Tullamore, Portarlington, Monasterevin, Kildare, Newbridge, Sallins and Heuston
18.15 Heuston/Westport will be bus transfers direct from Heuston to Athlone, second bus transfer from Heuston to Tullamore and Athlone, train at 20.15hrs from Athlone to Westport
18.20 Westport/Heuston, will operate to Athlone only, bus transfers direct from Athlone to Heuston, second bus transfer from Athlone to Clara, Tullamore, Portarlington and Heuston
20.32 Ballina/Manulla Jctn. is deferred to 21.05hrs
21.05 Manulla Jctn./Ballina is deferred to 21.45hrs
Sunday 23rd May
08.00 Heuston/Galway will be bus transfers from Heuston to Kildare, train at 09.00hrs from Kildare to Galway
09.40 Athlone/Westport is deferred to 10.06hrs and will operate in an altered path
10.35 Ballina/Manulla Jctn. is deferred to 10.55hrs
11.07 Manulla Jctn./Ballina is deferred to 11.32hrs
07.50 Westport/Heuston will operate in an altered path
11.40 Heuston/Galway will not serve Clara and will operate in an altered path
11.00 Galway/Heuston is deferred to 11.35hrs and will operate in an altered path