Further disruption expected as Irish Water resumes work on major leak at Headford Road

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

Further disruption is expected tonight as Irish Water carries out emergency repair works on a major leak at Headford Road in the city.

The leak has been located near Dunnes Stores, over three metres under the dual carriageway.

Because of the topography of the ground which is soft in nature and the traffic levels, a major repair will be undertaken overnight, tonight.

To facilitate the repair traffic management will be in place tonight with two lanes of traffic closed and traffic diverted to the adjacent lanes.

The outage was initially reported on Sunday and urgent repair works led to widespread traffic congestion in the city on Monday.

Irish Water says it will be delivering increased levels of tankered water supplemented by bottled water to impacted businesses today which are without a water supply.