Further delays for new Galway Accident and Emergency Room

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

The planned new A&E for University Hospital Galway has run into further delays

The Emergency Department has been designed to occupy two floors of a new five-storey block at University Hospital Galway.

There would also be a new maternity unit, comprising delivery suites, theatres and beds, as well as a paediatric ward on the top floor.

However, according to HSE officials at this week’s meeting of the Health Forum West, the project design team had been asked to reassess the feasibility of developing the women and children’s element of the new block at the same time as the development of the ED is progressed.

The feasibility report has now been completed and is currently being considered by HSE national management.

Officials have repeatedly stated that the planning application for the new A&E is set to be submitted within 3 months for over a year now.

Enabling works to support the development of a winter emergency department taking into account flu season and Covid-19 are also underway, with the work on site supporting the eventual delivery of the new A&E.

Local Councillor John Connolly says it’s frustrating to see the project caught up in red tape.