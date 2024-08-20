Galway Bay FM

20 August 2024

Further custody remand for teenager over attack at Renmore Barracks

A 16-year-old boy charged in relation to the attack on a Defence Forces chaplain in Renmore last week has been further remanded in custody until next month.

The teenager appeared via video link before Galway District Court today in connection with the stabbing of Fr. Paul Murphy at the barrack gates late on Thursday night.

Fr. Murphy suffered serious but non life threatening injuries during the attack and later underwent surgery at UHG.

He has since been discharged from hospital.

The boy, who can’t be named for legal reasons, first appeared before Galway District Court on Saturday, charged with assault causing harm.

Detective Sergeant Paul McNulty told that court hearing it’s believed the accused holds a radical Islamist mindset.

Today, the boy’s parents were present in Galway District Court for the short hearing at which the teenager didn’t speak other than to confirm his identity.

The court heard that the State application was for a further remand in custody to appear by video link before Galway District Court on Monday September the second for DPP directions.

Defence solicitor Jack Donohue said he had no objection but he told Judge Gerard Furlong that psychological services, which the judge requested be made available to the boy, had not yet been provided.

Judge Furlong repeated his request that appropriate medical and psychological care be made available to the boy who’s in custody at Oberstown Children’s Detention Campus in Dublin.

