Further concerns over major car meet event set to take place in Galway this weekend

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Further concerns are being raised as a major car meet event could be set to take place in the city this weekend.

The event was originally set to take place in Salthill on Sunday, but organisers have since changed the location – but the new location has not yet been made public.

Councillor Mike Cubbard says this “cloak and dagger” approach to the event is completely unacceptable.

He stresses the issue is not with an event in principle – but with the complete lack of engagement to ensure a well planned and safe event.

The planned car meet is organised by the Galway Car Scene group on social media.

Speaking to Galway Talks, Councillor Cubbard says a bit of maturity from the group is needed.