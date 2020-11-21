Further calls for immediate funding to progress Claregalway flood works

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – A County Councillor is adding his voice to calls for immediate funding to be made available to progress long-awaited flood works in Claregalway.

Councillor Jim Cuddy says the continuing heavy accumulations of surface water along the N83 this winter are extremely dangerous and have a serious impact on traffic.

He says a scheme to address the situation has been designed and approved since last year – but remains in limbo due to a lack of funding.

This funding, he says, must come from Transport Infrastructure Ireland

Councillor Cuddy argues Galway County Council has done its part – but nothing can happen until TII approves funding: