Galway Bay fm newsroom – Almost 32 thousand people in Galway are now in receipt of the COVID 19 unemployment payment.

31,600 people are set to receive the €350 payment tomorrow – an increase of 2,500 people when compared to the week before.

584 thousand people nationwide will receive the COVID-19 Unemployment Payment tomorrow.

The sectors with the highest numbers in receipt of the payment are accommodation and food service activities followed by wholesale and retail trade and construction.