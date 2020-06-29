Further 1500 people cease pandemic unemployment payment in Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A further 1500 people have ceased their pandemic unemployment payment in Galway.

The Department of Social Protection has issued the payment to 439,000 people this week, with 14 thousand people to receive it for the last time.

25, 700 people in Galway received the payment last week, compared to 24,200 who will receive the €350 payment this week.

Nationally, 26,900 fewer people will receive the pandemic unemployment payment tomorrow compared to last week.

The Department of Social Protection has issued the payment to 439,000 people this week, with 14 thousand people to receive it for the last time.

The top three sectors in which people are returning to work this week are retail, food and accommodation, and construction.

63,500 employers have now registered for the Temporary Wage Subsidy Scheme, with around 405 thousand people being supported by it.