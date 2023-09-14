Galway Bay FM

14 September 2023

~1 minutes read

Furbo Woman wins Commercial Excellence Awards at Iarnrod Eireann CX Awards

Share story:
Furbo Woman wins Commercial Excellence Awards at Iarnrod Eireann CX Awards

Galway Bay FM newsroom-A Furbo woman has won an award for Commercial Excellence at the first Iarnród Eireann CX Awards.

Kathy O’Donnell was named as the winner at the ceremony in the Aviva Stadium yesterday, for her work as a Business Development Manager at Ceannt Station in Eyre Square.

The CX Awards focuses on employees who are nominated for exceptional customer service-and upholding company values.

 

 

Share story:

Do Not Consume Notice for Inishbofin Public Water Supply

Galway Bay FM newsroom-A Do Not Consume Notice has been issued for Inishbofin Public Water Supply Scheme to protect the health of customers. Following con...

Galway set to benefit from LauraLynn community centre opening in Ballinasloe

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Ballinasloe is set to be the site of a new community service base for childrens hospice LauraLynn. The Minister for Health ...

University of Galway to host their first Sustainable Development Goals Week

Galway Bay fm newsroom – University of Galway is next week hosting its first Sustainable Development Goal Week, with a range of activities taking pl...

Galway county council may appoint local consultant to assess roadside trees with ash dieback

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A proposal has been made for Galway County Council to appoint a local consultant to assess roadside trees with the ash dieb...