Galway Bay FM

15 September 2023

~1 minutes read

Furbo woman wins Commercial Excellence award at Irish Rail Awards

Share story:
Furbo woman wins Commercial Excellence award at Irish Rail Awards

Galway Bay FM newsroom – Furbo’s Kathy O’Donnell has won an award for Commercial Excellence at the first Iarnród Eireann CX Awards.

Kathy was named as the winner at the ceremony in the Aviva Stadium yesterday, for her work as a Business Development Manager at Ceannt Station in Eyre Square.

The CX Awards focuses on employees who are nominated for exceptional customer service-and upholding company values.

Share story:

An Bord Pleanala upholds permission to transform 'Katie's Cottage' at Claddagh into home

Galway Bay fm newsroom – An Bord Pleanala has upheld a grant of permission to transform the former ‘Katie’s Cottage’ at the Cladda...

Record number of Lamborghinis in Ireland due in Salthill tomorrow for Cannonball 2023

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The largest number of Lamborghinis to be ever be in Ireland at the one time will descend on Salthill tomorrow They’l...

Deputy Fitzmaurice demands clarity from Agriculture Minister on new CAP deal

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Roscommon/Galway TD Michael Fitzmaurice is demanding clarity from the Agriculture Minister on the new CAP deal for Irish fa...

Do Not Consume Notice for Inishbofin Public Water Supply

Galway Bay FM newsroom-A Do Not Consume Notice has been issued for Inishbofin Public Water Supply Scheme to protect the health of customers. Following con...