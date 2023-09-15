Furbo woman wins Commercial Excellence award at Irish Rail Awards

Share story:

Galway Bay FM newsroom – Furbo’s Kathy O’Donnell has won an award for Commercial Excellence at the first Iarnród Eireann CX Awards.

Kathy was named as the winner at the ceremony in the Aviva Stadium yesterday, for her work as a Business Development Manager at Ceannt Station in Eyre Square.

The CX Awards focuses on employees who are nominated for exceptional customer service-and upholding company values.