29 November 2023

Furbo woman collects her brand new Kia car from the Rose of Tralee draw

Furbo woman Jacinta O’Gorman has collected her brand new Kia car which she won in a draw held as part of the Rose of Tralee International Festival in August.

Jacinta was presented with the keys to her Kia Ceed at Kia Galway in Renmore today by this year’s International Rose Róisín Wiley who has flown in from her native New York to do the honours.

Galway Bay fm’s Ollie Turner was a judge at this year’s festival and attended today’s prize presentation.

Jacinta told Ollie that she’s delighted with her new wheels.

