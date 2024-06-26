Furbo native is new Chair of Údarás na Gaeltachta

Share story:

Furbo native Siobhán Ní Ghadhra is the new Chair of Gaeltacht development authority Údarás na Gaeltachta.

Siobhán, who will hold the post until the end of the year, has experience in television, animation and live broadcasting.

The Danú media founder has won two Emmy awards, and is currently a member of the TG4 board.

She has served as Chief Operations Officer with Telegael, as a member of the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland and the University of Galway’s External Strategy Board.

Siobhán Ní Ghadhra was appointed Chair of Údarás by Ministers Catherine Martin and Thomas Byrne.