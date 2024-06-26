Galway Bay FM

26 June 2024

~1 minutes read

Furbo native is new Chair of Údarás na Gaeltachta

Share story:
Furbo native is new Chair of Údarás na Gaeltachta

Furbo native Siobhán Ní Ghadhra is the new Chair of Gaeltacht development authority Údarás na Gaeltachta.

Siobhán, who will hold the post until the end of the year, has experience in television, animation and live broadcasting.

The Danú media founder has won two Emmy awards, and is currently a member of the TG4 board.

She has served as Chief Operations Officer with Telegael, as a member of the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland and the University of Galway’s External Strategy Board.

Siobhán Ní Ghadhra was appointed Chair of Údarás by Ministers Catherine Martin and Thomas Byrne.

Share story:

An Post confirms Oughterard will retain its post office

An Post has confirmed that Oughterard will retain its post office. The village’s current postmistress is retiring in September – leading to lo...

Councillor Michael Connolly elected Cathaoirleach of Ballinasloe district

Councillor Michael Connolly has been elected Cathaoirleach of the Ballinasloe district. The veteran Fianna Fail councillor, who has served since the 1990s...

Clonberne native appointed Bank of Ireland Area Director for the West, Midlands and North East

Clonberne native Marie Meehan has been appointed Bank of Ireland’s Area Director for the West, Midlands and North East. The area includes 500 staff ...

Slight drop in crime offences reported in Galway

There has been a slight drop in the number of crime offences reported in the Galway Garda Division. During the first quarter of 2024, 3,925 crime incident...