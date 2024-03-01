Funeral to take place this weekend of former Mayor of County Galway Pat Hynes of Loughrea

The funeral will take place this weekend of former Mayor of County Galway and former county councillor and Loughrea town commissioner Pat Hynes.

Mr Hynes, who retired from the county council in 2021, died at his home on Gort Road in Loughrea on Wednesday.

A native of Kylegarriff in Kilnadeema, Pat Hynes’ political career started in 1979 when he was elected to Loughrea Town Commission.

In 1999 he was elected to Galway County Council, serving as Mayor of County Galway for 2005/2006.

He also served as Loughrea Mayor on three occasions in the 2000s.

Among other bodies he served with are Galway County Development Board and the Health Services Executive Western Region.

He did do party politics for a time, but for the bulk of his political life he was an Independent representative.

Pat Hynes announced his retirement from politics in November 2021, and Declan Kelly was co-opted to his county council seat.

He’s survived by his wife Ann, his daughter Marian and sons John and Kevin and a wide circle of family and friends.

His funeral will take place tomorrow and Sunday.