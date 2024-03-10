Galway Bay FM

10 March 2024

~1 minutes read

Funeral of Saoirse Ruane takes place this afternoon

Share story:
Funeral of Saoirse Ruane takes place this afternoon

The Funeral of Saoirse Ruane will be held this afternoon in Kiltullagh.

12 year old Saoirse captured the hearts of the nation with her appearance on the Late Late Show in 2020 which inspired the programme’s charity Appeal.

That appeal raised €6 million and has since raised €21 million for different causes.

Messages of condolences have been sent by President Michael D Higgins, Tánaiste Micheál Martin and Taoiseach Leo Varadkar with a tribute paid by Ryan Tubridy who presented the programme that evening.

Following her reposal at the family home, the Funeral cortège will arrive to St Peter and Paul’s Church in Kiltullagh at 1.45pm this afternoon for Mass at 2pm.

Following mass, Saoírse will be laid to rest in Bullaun Cemetery

Share story:

Local TD accuses the RSA and government of causing chaos in construction sector

Galway/Roscommon TD Michael Fitzmaurice has accused the RSA and the Government of causing chaos in the construction sector. He says a recent change in lic...

Galway Constituencies emphatically votes No on referendum day

The fallout continues over the Government’s failure to change the constitution on family and care. Yesterday’s double count returned the highe...

UG Study recommends "Train the trainer" approach to Improve culture of Farm Safety

A University of Galway study has found that a Train-the-Trainer” approach has the potential to vastly improve farm safety adoption and culture. This...

Counting is underway in Leisureland and Headford on referendum votes as early indications suggest defeat for both referendums

Counting is now underway in Leisureland and Headford on the two referendum votes that took place yesterday. Voting was held in 207 polling stations in Gal...