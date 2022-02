Galway Bay FM Newsroom – The funeral of one of the biggest names in Galway politics in recent decades Noel Treacy takes place this afternoon.

The Gurteen, Ballinasloe native passed away on Wednesday at the age of 70.

Noel is survived by his wife Mary, his four children and grandchildren and a wide circle of extended family and friends.

His Funeral will be held at St Michael’s Church Gurteen, Ballinasloe this afternoon at 2pm and is being streamed on ballymacwardgurteenparish.com.