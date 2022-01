Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Ashling Murphy will be laid to rest on Tuesday morning, with the funeral taking place at St. Brigid’s Church Mountbolus, near Tullamore.

Her loved ones have requested that family flowers be presented only, and that their house remain private for the day.

Father Michael Meade will be the chief celebrant at the mass, which will be attended by family and close friends.

The public can watch the service online at MemorialLane.ie