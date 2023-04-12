Funeral mass for Headford teenager Kirsty Bohan taking place this Friday

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The funeral of 14 year old Kirsty Bohan will take place this Friday in Headford.

The teenager was killed in a crash in Ballyfruit early on Monday morning, which also claimed the life of 14 year old Lukas Joyce.

Kirsty will repose at Ryders Funeral Home in Headford on Thursday from 4pm to 7pm.

She will be laid to rest in Donaghpatrick Cemetery the next day, following her requiem mass at the Church of St. Patrick and Cuana at midday.

Funeral details for Lukas Joyce have yet to be announced.