Funeral mass for city teenager Christopher Stokes to take place in Ballinfoyle tomorrow

Galway Bay fm newsroom – 16-year-old John Keenan Sammon has been described as a “man before his year” at his funeral mass today.

Boxing champion John was one of three teenagers killed after a car entered the water at Menlo Pier in the early hours of Saturday morning.

16-year-old John Keenan Sammon, of Ard an Choiste, Headford Road; 19-year-old Christopher Stokes, of Ballinfoyle Park; and 17-year-old Wojciech Panek from Kilkenny all died in the tragic incident that unfolded in the early hours of Saturday morning..

The car they were traveling in entered the River Corrib at Menlo Pier.

Hundreds of mourners gathered at the Church of the Resurrection in Ballinfoyle this morning for John’s funeral – while Christopher’s funeral will be held in the same church tomorrow.

Wojciech Panek, who had been undertaking a training course in Galway, will be cremated on Friday.

Today, John was remembered as a “gentle giant” and a “man before his years”, as well as a passionate boxer who was full of life, with a wonderful sense of humour.

John’s boxing coach, Mike Mongan, says the community is still reeling from the tragedy.