Funeral details released for two teenagers killed in Headford road crash

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The funeral details of both teenagers tragically killed in a road crash outside Headford have been released.

Kirsty Bohan and Lukas Joyce died after the car they were in hit a tree in Ballyfruit early on Monday morning.

Funeral mass for Lukas will take place at midday on Saturday at St Brendan’s Church, Annaghdown, with burial afterwards to the cemetery.

Kirsty will be laid to rest in Donaghpatrick Cemetery on Friday, following her requiem mass at the Church of St. Patrick and Cuana at midday.

Justice Minister Simon Harris says the tragedy is devastating for the local community: