Galway Bay FM

7 April 2024

~1 minutes read

Funeral arrangements for man who died in work place accident in Tuam have been released

Share story:
Funeral arrangements for man who died in work place accident in Tuam have been released

The funeral arrangements for the man who died in a workplace accident at a commercial premises in Tuam on Friday have been released.

The deceased has been named locally as Pat Lardner from Kincullia, Loughrea, originally from Cashla Athenry.

Gardaí were alerted about an incident on Friday morning along with the Health and Safety Authority who were notified and attended the scene.

Mr Lardner will lie in repose in Kilboy’s funeral home Loughrea on Tuesday evening from 6pm to 8pm with Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 12.30 pm followed by burial immediately afterwards in Bullaun New Cemetery.

 

Share story:

Independent Ireland announces two new candidates in forthcoming local elections.

Independent Ireland have confirmed two new candidates for the forthcoming local elections in Connemara South and North. It’s been confirmed that Cou...

Scéal na Gaillimhe event to take place this evening in an Taibhdhearc

Due to weather conditions, this evening’s “Scéal na Gaillimhe” event will now be on stage of an Taibhdhearc. Scéal na Gaillimhe is a u...

Status Orange Wind Warning in place for Galway

Met Eireann has issued a Status Orange Wind warning for Galway and Mayo Storm Kathleen will bring gale force southerly winds, with some severe and damagin...

Claregalway Castle hosts Annual Spring Garden Fair tomorrow

Claregalway Castle is to host its first event of the year tomorrow with the Spring Garden Fair. The fair, which will run from 11am to 6pm, will feature ma...