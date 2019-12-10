Funeral arrangements being made for Glenamaddy man killed in US crash

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Arrangements are being made for the funeral of a Glenamaddy man who lost his life in a car crash in the United States.

33 year old Steven Conneely was killed in a single vehicle accident over the weekend in Fairfield, Connecticut.

Fairfield Police say Mr.Conneely crashed into a parked car, and then a tree

He was the only person in the car, and the crash, which happened at 2 on Saturday morning, is under investigation

Steven, who was originally from Shannagh in Glenamaddy, studied at GMIT and is the son of John and Margaret Conneely.

He has been living in the States for the last number of years

In a statement to Galway Bay fm News, The Department of Foreign Affairs says it’s aware of the case and is standing by to provide consular assistance if requested.

Arrangements are being made for Mr. Conneely’s funeral, and it’s understood that his body may be re-patriated