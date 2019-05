Galway Bay fm newsroom – The funds industry supports over 400 jobs in Galway.

That’s according to a report which was launched today and compiled by Indecon, an independent economic research organisation.

The report found that activity and growth in the sector delivers a €14 billion contribution to economic output nationally.

A total of 16,000 people across Ireland are directly employed in the funds sector, contributing €837 million in taxes annually directly to the exchequer.

