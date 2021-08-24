Fundraiser to repatriate family killed in Galway motorway crash raises over €60,000

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Go Fund Me page to repatriate the bodies of a family killed in a crash in Galway last week to Iraq, has raised over 60 thousand euro.

Karzan Sabah and his wife Shahen, as well as their eight month old baby Lina, were among four people who died on the M6 near Ballinasloe last Thursday evening.

Another car hit their vehicle after travelling the wrong way down the motorway.

The organisers of the Go Fund Me fundraiser say baby Lina never got to meet her family in Iraq, and funds are being raised to try to bring their bodies back home.

Established by a family friend, the Go Fund Me page raised more than its original target of 40 thousand euro just hours after it was set up yesterday evening.

The investigation into the circumstances that led to the crash is ongoing and Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward.