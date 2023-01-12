Fundraiser set up for family of Doughiska man who died in kayaking accident

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A fundraiser has been set up to support the family of a Doughiska man who died in a kayaking accident last month.

Mark Morley, of Garran Ard, died on December 29th after getting into difficulty off the coast of Spiddal.

He was extremely well-known in the local community and was married with two young children.

A GoFundMe has now been set up to support the family and has raised over €12 thousand in recent days.

Speaking to Galway Talks, Mark’s neighbour Deirdre Sheridan says they’re all devastated by the loss.

Go Fund Me link