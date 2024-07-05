Galway Bay FM

5 July 2024

Fundraiser launched for new playground in Letterfrack – with “win a Christmas” as top prize

A fundraiser with a unique twist has been launched in Connemara – offering one person the chance to “win a Christmas” in aid of a new playground for Letterfrack.

Letterfrack National School Parents Association is hoping to raise €25 thousand for the new facility.

The prize aims to provide the winner with everything they could possibly need for Christmas – including gifts and a tree with lights.

Organiser Siobhan Bennett says they’ve had great support from local businesses.

