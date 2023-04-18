Funding to be sought for new community centre in Newcastle

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Funding is to be sought for a new community centre in Newcastle over the coming months.

The long-planned centre has been the subject of a local campaign spanning two decades.

Last month, the Government announced a new €21m fund for new-build centres, with applications accepted until July.

At a meeting of Galway City Council this week, it was indicated that consultants will be appointed to lead that process.

Councillor Eddie Hoare says this is a vital project and we need to do whatever it takes to get it over the line.