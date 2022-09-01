Funding to be sought for cycleway connecting Athenry to Oranmore

Galway Bay fm newsroom – It’s been confirmed that funding will be sought for a new cycleway connecting Athenry to Oranmore.

Deputy Ciaran Cannon says Galway County Council will be seeking an allocation under Minister Eamon Ryan’s Pathfinder grant programme.

Minister Ryan recently contacted local authorities nationwide asking them to identify priority walking and cycling projects that can be delivered within two years.

Deputy Cannon says the Athenry to Oranmore proposal is an excellent project that will create very important connections.