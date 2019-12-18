Funding secured to restore community based addiction treatment service in city

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A community based addiction treatment service is to be restored in Galway city.

470 thousand euro has been secured for the project in the newly published HSE service plan.

There has been no addiction treatment service in the city since a former facility at Merlin Park burned down in 2012.

It’s hoped the service will be operational in June next year with a location yet to be confirmed.

Galway West TD Hildegarde Naughton who has been lobbying for funding for the service says in 2012 up to 50 people a day sought counselling or treatment for drug or alcohol dependency and avoided crisis – for more on this story, tune in to Galway Bay fm news on the hour…