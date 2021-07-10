Funding secured for the purchase of a system that will give equal access to the beach for people with a disability.

print

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Funding has been secured for the purchasing of a system that will give equal access to the beach for people with a disability.

Known as beach mats, they can be rolled out within a matter of minutes and gives members of the public who may have mobility issues on soft surfaces easier access on the beach itself and to the sea.

The funding, to the tune of €5,000, was confirmed by Councillor Mike Cubbard and the mats have now been purchased by Galway City Council.

Trials will now be run to see how they hold up against tidal beaches and to work out the logistics of rollout and storage.

Councillor Cubbard said that he was thrilled to see this project progress from an idea through to the pending installation which will support those who may have found it difficult to access the beach in the past.