Funding secured for out-of-hours GP services in Ballinasloe and South Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom- Funding has been secured for out-of-hours GP services in Ballinasloe and South Galway.

It follows a recent meeting between Health Minister Stephen Donnelly and local representatives organised by Minister Anne Rabbitte.

It been argued that GP’s in the area were facing an unsustainable crisis in providing adequate medical cover and attracing new doctors.

Almost half a million euro has now been allocated to allow the expansion of Westdoc or a similar service to South-East Galway.

Speaking to Galway Talks, Minister Stephen Donnelly says this is a hugely important development.