Funding secured for looped walkway at Ross Abbey in Headford

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Funding of €140,000 has been secured for a looped walkway at Ross Abbey in Headford.

The funding will be used to develop footpaths and lighting along the 5.5 kilometre looped Ross Errilly trail from the Francision Friary.

It’sfacilitated through the ORIS scheme, which sanctioned €17,000 in funding to reopen an old walkway in Headford.

The first phase of the walkway at Sandybank Lane is expected to open in the coming months.

Local Councillor Andrew Reddington says the funding gives new hope for tourism at Ross Abbey: