Funding secured for initial design phase of Western Distributor Road enhancement plan

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Funding has been secured to progress the initial design phase of an enchancement plan for the Western Distributor Road in the west of the city.

Work is currently ongoing in the preparation of tender documents to recruit a design team.

Local Fianna Fail councillor John Connolly says the road is ideally located for the development of a high capacity public transport corridor which should be a fundamental feature in the design.

It’s hoped the plan will allow for bus lanes that will link with the current bus lane on Bishop O’ Donnell Rd and provide off-road segregated cycle lanes on both sides of the road.

Councillor John Connolly argues the route is currently not fit for purpose given the large population in the area…