Funding secured for coastal protection works in Oranmore

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Funding has been secured for coastal protection works in Oranmore.

The flood mitigation works will help to protect homes in the Oran Island estate from flooding and tidal events.

Galway West Deputy Noel Grealish says residents in the area have been living in fear of their homes flooding every time there’s a big storm.

The OPW has now approved a project which will involve strengthening and raising existing walls – and work is expected to get underway shortly.

Independent Deputy Grealish says local residents had a near-miss during the last major storm.

