Funding secured for climate change music event in Galway next year

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Almost €40,000 has been secured for a music initiative in Galway which aims to explore the local impacts of climate change.

Science and music will join forces for the ‘Galway Bay is Calling’ project which will feature during the International Cello Festival next May.

Music for Galway, Galway Atlantaquaria and ATU are teaming up on the initiative, with funding provided by the Creative Ireland Climate Action Spark Fund.

Anna Lardi, CEO of Music for Galway, says musicians will work with scientists to spark community interest in climate change: