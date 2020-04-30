Funding secure for additional occupational and speech therapy staff in Galway despite health emergency

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Funding for additional healthcare staff in Galway, including occupational therapists and speech and language therapists is secure and budgeted for, despite the COVID-19 crisis

That’s according to outgoing Government Chief Whip and Galway Senator Sean Kyne, who has received the reassurance from the Health Minister this week.

Minister Simon Harris confirmed that the budget for an extra 1,000 staff nationwide, under the Slaintecare Enhanced Community Fund, is secure and that a further 4,000 hires are planned over the next 4 years.

The recruitment process had encountered delays, due to the ongoing coronavirus emergency according to Minister Harris.

The news comes following recent concerns regarding the need for extra occupational therapists and speech and language therapists in Galway.

Senator Kyne says the funding is particularly significant given the waiting lists for these types of services in the county – to hear more, tune in to Galway Bay fm news on the hour…