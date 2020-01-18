Funding of €7m allocated to tackle bottlenecks along river Shannon

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Funding of 7 million euro has been allocated to address a number of serious ‘pinch points’ along the River Shannon.

Roscommon/Galway TD Denis Naughten has confirmed the works will go ahead following discussions with the Head of the OPW Minister Kevin Boxer Moran.

In Independent Deputy says the works will take place at points from Meelick to Athlone – and will address severe flooding in several areas south of Ballinasloe.

Deputy Naughten says when completed, the works will have a direct impact on the flow of the river and the scale of flooding after heavy rainfall.