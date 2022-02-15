Funding of €42m for regional and local roads across Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Almost €42m has been allocated for the repair and maintenance of regional and local roads across Galway this year.

The figure for 2022 represents an increase of around €6m on the figure for last year.

The funding will support 70 projects across the city and county – including flood works, measures to tackle accident blackspots, safety improvement works and bridge rehabilitation.

One of the largest single allocations is €300 thousand for the Derratha Road in Connemara.

Galway West TD and Junior Minister Hildegarde Naughten says increased funding for transport infrastructure is a sound investment.