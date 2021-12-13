Funding of €300k awarded to support educationally disadvantaged across Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Funding of over €300 thousand has been allocated to the Galway and Roscommon Education and Training Board to support the most educationally disadvantaged across Galway.

The funding is from a national pot worth €6.8m under the latest round of funding from the Mitigating Against Educational Disadvantage Fund.

Established in 2020, the fund supports over 500 projects nationwide through the 16 Education and Training Boards.

It has a particular focus on building the digital infrastructure of education providers, including providing digital devices and software to support online and remote learning.