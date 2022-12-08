Funding of €3.3m announced for community centres across Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Funding of €3.3m has been announced for community centres across Galway.

The funding will benefit 21 groups in every corner of the county, with allocations ranging from €25 thousand to €300 thousand.

The largest single allocations of €300 thousand went to Cortoon/Lavally Community Development Company, Western Traveller And Intercultural Development Company, Abbeyknockmoy Parish Society, and Comharchumann Shailearna Teo.

Galway East Fine Gael Deputy Ciaran Cannon says community centres are vital to local areas.