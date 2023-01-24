Funding of €3.2m for Galway from Community Recognition Fund

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Funding of €3.2m has been announced for Galway through the Government’s Community Recognition Fund.

The initiative supports communities that have welcomed people from Ukraine and other countries.

It covers the upgrading of community facilities, as well as the refurbishment of local sports clubs and facilities.

It also provides for the purchase of equipment, transport infrastructure, and the enhancement of school or parish facilities that open after-hours.

Local Senator and Green Party chair Pauline O’ Reilly says communities across Galway have made a tremendous effort in welcoming refugees.