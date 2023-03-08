Funding of €1m approved for Emigrants and Diaspora Centre in Carna

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A grant of €1m has been announced for the Emigrants and Diaspora Centre in Carna.

It’ll support an extension to the current building, the fitting out of an Interpretive Centre, and the development of a Memorial Garden.

The funding was announced by Minister of State with Responsibility for the Gaeltacht, Patrick O’ Donovan, at an event at the centre this morning.

Rónán Mac Con Iomaire of Udaras na Gaeltachta says this is a major strategic project, and not just a tourism hub.