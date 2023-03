Funding of more than €100 thousand has been awarded to Galway Simon and COPE Galway.

The allocation is part of a €2.3m national fund to support social enterprises through the Scaling-up Fund for Social Enterprises initiative.

€64 thousand has been awarded to COPE Galway to fund works to their kitchen space, as well as a new electric vehicle.

While a further €41 thousand will fund an electric vehicle for Galway Simon to support the expansion of their charity shops.