Galway Bay FM

5 April 2024

~1 minutes read

Funding of 400 thousand euro for two community projects in Inverin and Carraroe

Share story:
Funding of 400 thousand euro for two community projects in Inverin and Carraroe

Government funding of 400 thousand euro has been approved for two community projects in Inverin and Carraroe

The grants have been approved under the Gaeltacht Department’s Community and Language Supports Programme by Junior Minister Patrick O’Donovan

A grant of up to 352 thousand euro or 80% of the total cost has been approved for the Coiste Pobail na Minna committee in Indreabhán to undertake refurbishment works to the Community Centre

It’s is a central hub for a range of classes and social events, and is also the location of the local Irish language summer college from June to August every year.

A grant of 66 thousand euro or 80% of the total cost is be given for the upgrading of Páirc Spraoi na Ceathrú Rua for Comharchumann Mhic Dara

The funding will be used to improve the facilities in the playground to a standard that ensures that they are accessible to all members of the community.

Share story:

Ministers, TDs and party members arriving in Galway ahead of weekend Ard Fheis

Ministers, TDs and party members are arriving in Galway as Fine Gael is holding its Ard Fheis here this weekend at the Clayton Hotel in Ballybrit and at t...

Revenue seizes contraband cigarettes worth €44,000 in Galway

Revenue has seized contraband cigarettes worth €44,000 in Galway. A man has been questioned in relation to this seizure. The 53,000 illicit cigarettes o...

US multinational Evernorth Health launches Galway base with announcement of 100 new jobs

US multinational Evernorth Health Services has officially launched its new Galway base this afternoon with the announcement of 100 new jobs. The health-te...

Man in his 40s dies in workplace accident in Tuam

A man in his 40s has died in a workplace accident at a commercial premises in Tuam. Gardaí were alerted about the incident this morning. The Health and S...