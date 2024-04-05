Funding of 400 thousand euro for two community projects in Inverin and Carraroe

Government funding of 400 thousand euro has been approved for two community projects in Inverin and Carraroe

The grants have been approved under the Gaeltacht Department’s Community and Language Supports Programme by Junior Minister Patrick O’Donovan

A grant of up to 352 thousand euro or 80% of the total cost has been approved for the Coiste Pobail na Minna committee in Indreabhán to undertake refurbishment works to the Community Centre

It’s is a central hub for a range of classes and social events, and is also the location of the local Irish language summer college from June to August every year.

A grant of 66 thousand euro or 80% of the total cost is be given for the upgrading of Páirc Spraoi na Ceathrú Rua for Comharchumann Mhic Dara

The funding will be used to improve the facilities in the playground to a standard that ensures that they are accessible to all members of the community.