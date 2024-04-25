Galway Bay FM

25 April 2024

Half a million in funding approved for new mobile library vehicles in Galway

Half a million euro in funding has been approved for new two mobile library vehicles for Galway.

Minister for Community Development Heather Humphreys has confirmed the funding as part of a €25m investment in public library services.

Galway County Council will receive just under €500,000 to go toward the cost of the two vehicles, worth €330,000 each.

The Next Generation Mobile Library Vehicles will help bring books to readers all over the county.

