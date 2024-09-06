Galway Bay FM

6 September 2024

Funding for University of Galway brain tumour researcher

University of Galway researcher, Dr Catalina Vallejo Giraldo, whose work focuses on cancers of the brain, has been awarded a €1.5 million grant.

It’s from a fund that’s part of a European scheme that recognises talented early-career scientists.

The money is to be used to develop new targeted brain treatments.

Dr Vallejo Giraldo’s research focuses on developing a new therapy that uses soft gel to disrupt DNA repair in cancer cells.

This approach bypasses a major cause of therapy failure by physically deforming cancer cells – preventing chemical resistance from forming.

