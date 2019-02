Galway Bay fm newsroom – Almost 20 thousand euro in funding has been announced for three community geoheritage projects in the county.

Minister of State and Galway East TD Seán Canney says 15 thousand euro has been allocated for Joyce Country and the Western Lakes aspiring geopark, Glengowla Mines in Oughterard and the Slieve Aughty Furnace Project in Woodford.

