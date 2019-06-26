Funding for small festivals and summer schools in Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – €15,500 has been secured for seven small festivals and summer schools in Galway.

Feile Ceoil Larry Reynolds in Ballinasloe will receive €3,000.

Cruinniu Na mBad, Carrabane Community Arts, Woodford Furnace Festival and Athenry Music, Art and Dance will all receive €2,500 each.

The Irish Workhouse Centre is set to receive €1,500, while Oranmore Arts Festival has secured €1,000.

Junior Minister and Galway East TD Ciaran Cannon says local festivals are to be commended for their vision and commitment to the arts.

