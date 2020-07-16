Funding for pedestrian infrastructure upgrade works between Cappagh Pak and Silver Strand, Barna

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway city council has been awarded 25 thousand euro to complete upgrade works on pedestrian infrastructure between Cappagh Park and Silver Strand in Barna.

The grant from the National Transport Authority will enable works to enhance social distancing and improve ease of use of the well travelled route.

The works will include widening of footpaths, vegetation cut back and the provision of bicycle parking stands.

A Park and Stride route may be created using car parks at Cappagh Park to access Barna Woods and Silverstrand, via a cycle and walking trail.

Works are expected to get underway this month, with the completion date set for September.

Local Fianna Fail Councillor John Connolly is hopeful the grant will increase the safety of pedestrians using the route – for more, tune in to FYI [email protected]…